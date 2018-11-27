Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Earning Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) have trended negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 12-month low of $5.43 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.08.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

