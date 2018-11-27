Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. UBS Group upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Societe Generale upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.68. 51,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,569. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1-year low of $5.43 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBS. Narwhal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 273,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 11,619 shares during the last quarter. HPM Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. HPM Partners LLC now owns 40,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 12,624 shares during the last quarter. Lourd Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

