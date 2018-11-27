Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.B) Shares Gap Up to $60.65

Shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.B) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.30, but opened at $60.65. Royal Dutch Shell shares last traded at $61.97, with a volume of 3724200 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $252.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Royal Dutch Shell had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $100.15 billion for the quarter.

About Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.B)

Royal Dutch Shell Plc engages in the oil and natural gas production. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Gas, Upstream, Downstream, and Corporate. The Integrated Gas segment manages liquefied natural gas activities and the conversion of natural gas into gas to liquids fuels and other products.

