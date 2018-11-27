Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $1.28 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (MKTX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. BidaskClub raised MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $219.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on MarketAxess in a report on Friday, September 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.63.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $215.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.11. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.09 and a 52 week high of $229.84.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.19 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

In other MarketAxess news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 23,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.93, for a total transaction of $5,052,835.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,583,182.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.89, for a total transaction of $542,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer the access to global liquidity in U.S.

