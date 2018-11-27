Rudolph Technologies Inc (RTEC) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Rudolph Technologies Inc (NYSE:RTEC) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,228 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Rudolph Technologies were worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,538,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,335,000 after purchasing an additional 414,776 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,114,836 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,999,000 after purchasing an additional 224,536 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 422,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,505,000 after purchasing an additional 196,864 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 422,032 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rudolph Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RTEC opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Rudolph Technologies Inc has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $34.55. The company has a market cap of $630.99 million, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

Rudolph Technologies (NYSE:RTEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Rudolph Technologies had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rudolph Technologies Inc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTEC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Rudolph Technologies from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Rudolph Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

About Rudolph Technologies

Rudolph Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

