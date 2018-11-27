Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $4.14 Million Position in Chesapeake Lodging Trust (CHSP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,180 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chesapeake Lodging Trust were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,912,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,619,000 after purchasing an additional 688,834 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,540,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,557 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,041,000 after purchasing an additional 822,403 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 205.2% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,014,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,457,000 after purchasing an additional 682,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 957,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,023 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Nuechterlein sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.74, for a total transaction of $89,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,939.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

CHSP stock opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $33.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $156.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.13 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 7.47%. Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Chesapeake Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

