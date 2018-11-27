Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,385 Shares of Heska Corp (HSKA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,385 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.50% of Heska worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Heska by 715.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,357 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 25,757 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth $388,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heska during the second quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Heska by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $99.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 0.73. Heska Corp has a 12 month low of $56.59 and a 12 month high of $114.50.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.14 million. Heska had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 11.48%. Equities analysts predict that Heska Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heska news, Director G Irwin Gordon sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $656,868.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,634.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rod Lippincott sold 6,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $662,584.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,511 shares of company stock worth $2,355,185 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heska from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Heska from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.50.

Heska Profile

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; COAG veterinary analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

