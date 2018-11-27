Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.33.

NASDAQ RUTH opened at $24.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.03 million, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a twelve month low of $20.35 and a twelve month high of $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the first quarter worth about $1,370,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 821,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 106,508 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $512,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the second quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

