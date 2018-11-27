salesforce.com (CRM) Releases Q4 2019 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its fourth quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.54-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.551-3.561 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.53 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.60-2.61 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRM. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $160.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, October 29th. They set a buy rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $167.11.

NYSE:CRM traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. The stock had a trading volume of 10,378,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,789. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $98.68 and a twelve month high of $161.19. The company has a market capitalization of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 29th. The CRM provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.24. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, General Counsel Amy E. Weaver sold 5,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $809,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,296. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $1,530,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 482,497 shares of company stock valued at $71,415,484 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

