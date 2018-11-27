salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) CEO Keith Block Sells 2,160 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $270,324.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,111,854.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Block also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Keith Block sold 1,038 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total transaction of $127,258.80.

On Tuesday, November 20th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.18, for a total transaction of $246,628.80.

On Thursday, November 15th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $278,013.60.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $283,996.80.

On Thursday, November 8th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.61, for a total transaction of $308,037.60.

On Tuesday, November 6th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $292,636.80.

On Thursday, October 25th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.11, for a total transaction of $289,677.60.

On Tuesday, October 23rd, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $301,320.00.

On Thursday, October 18th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $315,424.80.

On Tuesday, October 16th, Keith Block sold 2,160 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $313,999.20.

CRM traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,378,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,594,789. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $98.68 and a 52 week high of $161.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.38.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The CRM provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,621,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,224,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,471,296 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $8,662,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398,648 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in salesforce.com by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,948,526 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,466,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,352,421,000 after purchasing an additional 296,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,923,734 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,353,597,000 after purchasing an additional 98,077 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $161.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $141.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Societe Generale set a $170.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.11.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

