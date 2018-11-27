Sanderson Group plc (SND) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.75 Per Share

Sanderson Group plc (LON:SND) announced a dividend on Monday, November 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. This is a boost from Sanderson Group’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:SND opened at GBX 93.40 ($1.22) on Tuesday. Sanderson Group has a 1 year low of GBX 62 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 96 ($1.25).

About Sanderson Group

Sanderson Group plc provides software solutions and information technology services for the multi-channel retail, manufacturing, wholesale distribution, and logistics businesses primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates in the Digital Retail and Enterprise divisions. The company's multi-channel retail software includes e-commerce, electronic point of sale (POS) and mobile POS retail, in-store technology, multi-channel mail order/catalogue/call center, multi-channel order management, retail CRM and marketing, and supply chain and specialist warehouse management software solutions; and buying and merchandising, retail financial, and retail business analytics software solutions, as well as Elucid, Priam, Priam Fulfilment, and One iota software solutions.

