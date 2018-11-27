SANDVIK AB/ADR (SDVKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BNP Paribas

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at BNP Paribas in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SANDVIK AB/ADR from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. SANDVIK AB/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

SDVKY traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, reaching $14.33. The company had a trading volume of 59,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,006. The company has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.42. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 25.20%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SANDVIK AB/ADR will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

