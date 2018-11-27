Sarasin & Partners LLP Reduces Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Sarasin & Partners LLP lessened its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 845,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,174 shares during the period. United Technologies comprises about 2.2% of Sarasin & Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sarasin & Partners LLP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $118,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gratus Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 45,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,833,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,751,597,000 after acquiring an additional 372,456 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 3.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 387,724 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,208,000 after acquiring an additional 13,535 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,687,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,667,179,000 after acquiring an additional 347,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of United Technologies to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of United Technologies from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Shares of UTX opened at $123.50 on Tuesday. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $115.40 and a 1-year high of $144.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. United Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Technologies Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This is a boost from United Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is 44.21%.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

