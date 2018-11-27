savedroid (SVD) Reaches Market Cap of $963,121.00

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 27th. savedroid has a total market capitalization of $963,121.00 and $1,090.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One savedroid token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, HitBTC, IDEX and Cobinhood. During the last week, savedroid has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026134 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.24 or 0.02582584 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00127150 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00186622 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $324.61 or 0.08621195 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com. The official message board for savedroid is medium.com/@ico_8796.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire savedroid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase savedroid using one of the exchanges listed above.

