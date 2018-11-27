Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 23,578 Shares of AT&T Inc. (T)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 27.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,578 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 165.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group lifted its stake in AT&T by 105.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $137,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Tigress Financial upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.35.

Shares of T opened at $29.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $180.24 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.85 and a one year high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 13.61%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

