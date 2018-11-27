Schaeffler (SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.00 ($10.47) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report released on Monday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHA. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Oddo Bhf set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. equinet set a €14.30 ($16.63) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €12.10 ($14.07).

SHA opened at €7.91 ($9.20) on Monday. Schaeffler has a fifty-two week low of €11.30 ($13.14) and a fifty-two week high of €16.74 ($19.47).

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial industries in Germany and internationally. Its Automotive segment offers components and systems for engines, such as rolling bearing solutions, products for belt and chain drives, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; transmissions, including torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components; and chassis components comprising wheel bearings, bearing solutions, steering components, electromechanical actuators for roll stabilizers, and power-assisted steering systems.

