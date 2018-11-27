Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $15,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 202,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,339,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,303,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $262,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,579 shares during the last quarter. Broadview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 220.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 65,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 45,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,686,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Schlumberger from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.94.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $46.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $45.80 and a 1 year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 2.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Simon Ayat sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total transaction of $3,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 234,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,244,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Marks purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.31 per share, for a total transaction of $482,480.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/schlumberger-limited-slb-shares-bought-by-pinnacle-associates-ltd.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.