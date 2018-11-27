Schroder Investment Management Group Trims Stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc (BRX)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,654,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,314 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 1.22% of Brixmor Property Group worth $63,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 192.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 283,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 186,294 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 807.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 336,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 299,664 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5,945.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,135,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BRX opened at $15.65 on Tuesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $306.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.50 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Monday, July 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.69.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/schroder-investment-management-group-trims-stake-in-brixmor-property-group-inc-brx.html.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 471 retail centers comprise approximately 80 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.