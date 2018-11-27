Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Holdings Reduced by Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV

Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV decreased its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV owned 0.07% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $1,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHR. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 263.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 36,444,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,136,000 after buying an additional 26,422,942 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,876.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 713,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,634,000 after purchasing an additional 701,530 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 314,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after purchasing an additional 259,967 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 684,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,661 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 169,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 47,871 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.99. 5,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,085. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $51.31 and a 12-month high of $53.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

