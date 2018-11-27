Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (SCHP) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 112.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 28,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 79,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,588,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $53.03 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.75 and a 52 week high of $55.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.0704 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%.

