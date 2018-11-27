Scout24 (G24) Given a €43.20 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €43.20 ($50.23) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report published on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €44.06 ($51.24).

G24 stock opened at €35.86 ($41.70) on Monday. Scout24 has a 12-month low of €29.81 ($34.66) and a 12-month high of €37.60 ($43.72).

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24 and AutoScout24segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate, as well as offers advertising services to third-party suppliers, such as insurance and financial service providers, utilities, or removal companies.

