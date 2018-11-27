Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (SHOS) versus Macy’s (M) Financial Contrast

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores (NASDAQ:SHOS) and Macy’s (NYSE:M) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and Macy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores $1.72 billion 0.03 -$95.05 million N/A N/A Macy’s $24.84 billion 0.40 $1.55 billion $3.77 8.69

Macy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.

Risk & Volatility

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Macy’s has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Macy’s pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores does not pay a dividend. Macy’s pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Macy’s has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and Macy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores -3.94% -35.77% -15.25% Macy’s 6.72% 22.33% 6.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores and Macy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores 0 0 0 0 N/A Macy’s 2 11 7 0 2.25

Macy’s has a consensus price target of $34.72, suggesting a potential upside of 5.98%. Given Macy’s’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Macy’s is more favorable than Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.2% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of Macy’s shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Macy’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Macy’s beats Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Company Profile

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. engages in the retail sale of home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, and hardware in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Sears Hometown and Hardware, and Sears Outlet. The Sears Hometown and Hardware segment operates Sears Hometown Stores that offer products and services across a selection of merchandise categories, including home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, sporting goods, and household goods; and Sears Hardware Stores, which provide products and services across a range of merchandise categories, such as home appliances, lawn and garden equipment, tools, other home improvement products, fasteners, electrical supplies, and plumbing supplies. It also operates Sears Home Appliance Showrooms that offer home appliances and related services in stores primarily located in strip malls and lifestyle centers of metropolitan areas. The Sears Outlet segment provides in-store and online access to purchase outlet-value products across an assortment of merchandise categories, including home appliances, mattresses, apparel, sporting goods, lawn and garden equipment, and tools, as well as other household goods, such as furniture. This segment also sells its products and services through searsoutlet.com. The company also offers various services, such as home delivery, installation, and extended service plans. As of August 4, 2018, the company, and its dealers and franchisees operated 783 stores in 49 states in the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico and Bermuda. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. is headquartered in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy's, Inc., an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 4, 2018, it operated approximately 690 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's brands; 160 specialty stores under the Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, and Macy's Backstage brands in the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico; and Websites, including macys.com, bloomingdales.com, and bluemercury.com. The company also operates as a beauty products and spa retailer. The company was formerly known as Federated Department Stores, Inc. and changed its name to Macy's, Inc. in June 2007. Macy's, Inc. was founded in 1830 and is based in Cincinnati, Ohio.

