SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (SEAS) Position Reduced by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,612 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEAS. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 1,682,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,714,000 after acquiring an additional 762,445 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $10,488,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $9,657,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter valued at about $6,018,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 614.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after buying an additional 170,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on SEAS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $27.17 on Tuesday. SeaWorld Entertainment Inc has a 52 week low of $10.74 and a 52 week high of $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.38 and a beta of 1.00.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The firm had revenue of $483.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates marine-life theme park under the SeaWorld brand in San Diego, Orlando, and San Antonio; Busch Gardens theme parks, which are family-oriented destinations with foreign geographic settings in Tampa and Williamsburg; and water parks under the Aquatica brand name in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

