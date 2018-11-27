SEI Investments (SEIC) Major Shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 96,767 Shares

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 96,767 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.28, for a total transaction of $5,155,745.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,305,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,063,666.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 45,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,687. The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 31.46%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of SEI Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,841,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 10.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. BB&T Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.6% in the second quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 100,369 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $600,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “SEI Investments (SEIC) Major Shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 96,767 Shares” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/sei-investments-seic-major-shareholder-alfred-p-west-jr-sells-96767-shares.html.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.