Sentinel Protocol Price Reaches $0.0207 on Exchanges (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (CURRENCY:UPP) traded 52.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. In the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded up 51.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentinel Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000553 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bibox, Bittrex and Bilaxy. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $23.85 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Token Profile

Sentinel Protocol (CRYPTO:UPP) is a token. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,497,552 tokens. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol. The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @s_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinelprotocol.

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Gate.io, BitForex, Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentinel Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

