Sequans Communications (SQNS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sequans Communications S.A., operates as a fabless designer, developer and supplier of 4G semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. Solutions offered by the Company include baseband processor and radio frequency, or RF, transceiver integrated circuits, or ICs, along with signal processing techniques, algorithms and software stacks. Its solutions can be applied in devices like: smartphones; USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for laptops, netbooks, tablets, and other consumer multimedia and industrial devices; consumer premises equipment, or CPE, such as residential gateways; and basestations. Sequans Communications S.A. is based in Paris, France. “

Get Sequans Communications alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SQNS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $2.25 to $1.65 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Sequans Communications from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sequans Communications has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.66.

Shares of SQNS stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $81.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.44. Sequans Communications has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $2.61.

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 million. Sequans Communications had a negative return on equity of 361.56% and a negative net margin of 75.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sequans Communications will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 15.9% in the third quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 5,516,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after acquiring an additional 757,262 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in Sequans Communications by 2.2% in the third quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 9,264,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after acquiring an additional 198,100 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the third quarter worth about $558,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sequans Communications by 62.1% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 130,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sequans Communications during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sequans Communications (SQNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sequans Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sequans Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.