SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 102,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,710 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.18% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,188,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,180,000 after purchasing an additional 429,056 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 26.0% in the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 853,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,710,000 after purchasing an additional 176,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 43.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 385,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,958 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 15.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 605,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,652,000 after purchasing an additional 81,852 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 62.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 137,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,232,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $26.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $23.10 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 93.55%.

In other news, CEO Arlen Dale Nordhagen bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.30 per share, with a total value of $526,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.80 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

NSA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 533 self storage properties located in 29 states with approximately 33 million rentable square feet.

