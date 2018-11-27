Shake Shack Inc (SHAK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shake Shack from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Shake Shack to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $28,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Equity Group L.P. Select sold 57,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $3,074,558.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,215,023 shares of company stock valued at $70,649,770. 30.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,895,000 after acquiring an additional 384,867 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,418 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHAK stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $50.88. 18,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,647. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. Shake Shack has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $119.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.81 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.