Shell Asset Management Co. Has $10.31 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (INTU)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,333 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Intuit by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 513,539 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,780,000 after acquiring an additional 176,222 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Intuit by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,998 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,690,000 after acquiring an additional 69,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Intuit by 678.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 302,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,836,000 after acquiring an additional 263,799 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Intuit by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 182,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Intuit by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 59,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

In related news, CEO Brad D. Smith sold 254,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $57,899,629.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,580,208.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark J. Flournoy sold 9,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.90, for a total transaction of $2,034,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,901.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 800,123 shares of company stock worth $171,059,744. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Intuit to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $224.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Intuit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.59.

INTU traded down $3.13 on Tuesday, reaching $198.29. The company had a trading volume of 117,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,598. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.43 and a fifty-two week high of $231.84. The firm has a market cap of $51.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.18. Intuit had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 10th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.50%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/shell-asset-management-co-has-10-31-million-holdings-in-intuit-inc-intu.html.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.