Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,086 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $7,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 62,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,907,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419,134 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,200. HCA Healthcare Inc has a 52-week low of $76.48 and a 52-week high of $144.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.48.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.23. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.82% and a negative return on equity of 73.71%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare Inc will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $97,648.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,211.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 5,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.52, for a total transaction of $709,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,763 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,147 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Mizuho set a $150.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.15.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,086 Shares of HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/shell-asset-management-co-sells-1086-shares-of-hca-healthcare-inc-hca.html.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.