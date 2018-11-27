Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,173 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Autus Asset Management LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the second quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 70,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,509,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 51,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 58.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 92,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 16.3% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ED traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,427. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.08.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ED shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.4 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,600 customers in parts of Manhattan.

