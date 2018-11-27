Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Sherwin-Williams earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the specialty chemicals company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE SHW opened at $411.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Sherwin-Williams has a 1 year low of $355.28 and a 1 year high of $479.64.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by ($0.03). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 24.11%.

Several research firms recently commented on SHW. Gabelli began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $553.00 target price for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $467.40.

In other news, Director John M. Stropki bought 675 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $375.00 per share, with a total value of $253,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

