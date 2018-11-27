Shire PLC (SHPG) Shares Sold by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG decreased its stake in Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Shire were worth $11,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Shire by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shire in the 3rd quarter worth $1,578,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Shire by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 234,982 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 59,768 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Shire by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 44,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shire by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Shire alerts:

Shares of SHPG opened at $177.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.02. Shire PLC has a 52-week low of $123.73 and a 52-week high of $182.47.

Shire (NASDAQ:SHPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.65 by ($0.01). Shire had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shire PLC will post 15.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shire in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Shire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $222.00 price target on shares of Shire and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Shire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.11.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/shire-plc-shpg-shares-sold-by-bellevue-group-ag.html.

Shire Company Profile

Shire plc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells medicines for rare diseases and other specialized conditions worldwide. The company offers products in therapeutic areas, including hematology, genetic diseases, neuroscience, immunology, internal medicine, ophthalmology, and oncology.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shire PLC (NASDAQ:SHPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.