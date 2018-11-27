Short Interest in CEL-SCI Co. (CVM) Expands By 10.0%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,906,745 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 1,733,548 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 255,474 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Shares of CVM stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.15. 132,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,292. CEL-SCI has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.44.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 128,764 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 603,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 475,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of CEL-SCI in the 3rd quarter worth about $567,000.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of CEL-SCI from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th.

About CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The company's Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts.

