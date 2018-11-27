Shorty Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00 (SHORTY)

Shorty (CURRENCY:SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. During the last seven days, Shorty has traded flat against the dollar. Shorty has a total market cap of $826,788.00 and $0.00 worth of Shorty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shorty coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00032694 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00005732 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000122 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000478 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

About Shorty

Shorty is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Shorty’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Shorty’s official website is shortycool.site.

Buying and Selling Shorty

Shorty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shorty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shorty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shorty using one of the exchanges listed above.

