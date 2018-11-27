Simmons First National (SFNC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “SIMMONS FIRST NATIONAL CORP bank holding company registered under the Bank Holding Act of 1956. Through its subsidiaries, Co. provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SFNC. ValuEngine upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens set a $32.00 target price on Simmons First National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Simmons First National in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.26. 5,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,774. Simmons First National has a 1 year low of $24.58 and a 1 year high of $33.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $176.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Patrick A. Burrow acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.65 per share, for a total transaction of $41,475.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,071.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,170,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,285 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after purchasing an additional 289,561 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,126,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,972,000 after purchasing an additional 59,353 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,381,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,298,141 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,230,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

