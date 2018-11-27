Skyworks Solutions Inc (SWKS) Shares Bought by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,091 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 4.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Skyworks Solutions worth $31,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,011 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,095,443 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $99,362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,386 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 95,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,058.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.01.

In other news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total value of $913,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,607.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Aldrich sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,895,472.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,197,150. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 46,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,522. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.64. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $115.98.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.59% and a net margin of 23.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.93%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase shifters, phase locked loops, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

