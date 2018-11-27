Social Lending Token Reaches Market Cap of $0.00 (SLT)

Social Lending Token (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. One Social Lending Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM and CoinBene. Social Lending Token has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $5,615.00 worth of Social Lending Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Social Lending Token has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.64 or 0.02573849 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00127255 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00186198 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.07 or 0.08600954 BTC.

Social Lending Token Profile

Social Lending Token’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Social Lending Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Social Lending Token is sociallending.io. Social Lending Token’s official Twitter account is @Smartlands.

Social Lending Token Token Trading

Social Lending Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Lending Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Lending Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Social Lending Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

