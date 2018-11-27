Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (SQM) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) by 166.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,218,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 761,708 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.46% of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile worth $55,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. 10.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Shares of SQM opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.64. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $543.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Analysts predict that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.3173 per share. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 4th. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

