Software (SOW) PT Set at €40.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SOW. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Commerzbank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €44.61 ($51.87).

Shares of SOW stock opened at €37.50 ($43.60) on Monday. Software has a fifty-two week low of €34.53 ($40.15) and a fifty-two week high of €49.80 ($57.91).

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

