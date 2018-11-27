Sojourn Price Tops $0.23 on Exchanges (SOJ)

Sojourn (CURRENCY:SOJ) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 27th. One Sojourn coin can currently be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sojourn has a market cap of $113,909.00 and $0.00 worth of Sojourn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sojourn has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sojourn Profile

Sojourn (SOJ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. Sojourn’s total supply is 852,366 coins and its circulating supply is 485,214 coins. The official website for Sojourn is www.sojournbooking.net. Sojourn’s official Twitter account is @john_sojourn.

Sojourn Coin Trading

Sojourn can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sojourn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sojourn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sojourn using one of the exchanges listed above.

