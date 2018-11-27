Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Delta Air Lines (DAL) Share Price

Press coverage about Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Delta Air Lines earned a media sentiment score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $48.52 and a 1-year high of $60.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

