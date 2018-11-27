Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Bouygues (BOUYF) Stock Price

News stories about Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Bouygues earned a coverage optimism score of 1.83 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Bouygues from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $38.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $35.05 and a 52-week high of $56.40.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, media, and telecom sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

