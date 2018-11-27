Source Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SHLE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.33 and last traded at C$1.35, with a volume of 363900 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.39.

Several brokerages have commented on SHLE. TD Securities upped their price target on Source Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Source Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities dropped their price target on Source Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Source Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Source Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.10.

Get Source Energy Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.68.

In related news, Director Alan Stewart Hanlon bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$191,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders bought 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $201,140.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Source Energy Services (SHLE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.33” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/source-energy-services-shle-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-1-33.html.

Source Energy Services Company Profile (TSE:SHLE)

Source Energy Services Ltd. produces, supplies, and distributes Northern White frac sand primarily to the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.