Southern Co (SO) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Southern by 17.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,342,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,028 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Southern by 28.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,617,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $375,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,896,970 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Southern by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,929,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,656 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,498,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,986,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in Southern by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,334,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,583 shares during the last quarter. 56.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SO. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Southern from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

NYSE:SO opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of -0.09. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $42.38 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.47%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

