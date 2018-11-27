Southern Copper (SCCO) Downgraded by HSBC to “Reduce”

HSBC downgraded shares of Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Santander lowered Southern Copper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $40.00 price objective on Southern Copper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.56.

Southern Copper stock opened at $31.94 on Monday. Southern Copper has a twelve month low of $31.17 and a twelve month high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Southern Copper will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 6th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,266,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $270,352,000 after buying an additional 150,890 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 319.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,595,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after buying an additional 3,500,463 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,609,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,705,000 after buying an additional 99,708 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 78.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,609,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,434,000 after buying an additional 705,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 36.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,188,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after buying an additional 316,597 shares during the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

