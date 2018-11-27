Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,696,183 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,440,327 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,667,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 310.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,299 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $50,046.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUV. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Southwest Airlines to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwest Airlines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.65.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. Southwest Airlines Co has a one year low of $47.10 and a one year high of $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The airline reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 18.29%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a total of 706 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 100 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

