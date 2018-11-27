S&P Global Inc (SPGI) Holdings Decreased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 800.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 143.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its stake in S&P Global by 209.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in S&P Global by 65.0% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

In other news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $222.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $162.25 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.10. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 340.41%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 27th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/sp-global-inc-spgi-holdings-decreased-by-logan-capital-management-inc.html.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.