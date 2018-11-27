SPAR Group Inc (NASDAQ:SGRP) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, with a volume of 58418 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Separately, TheStreet cut SPAR Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $17.90 million, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.39 million for the quarter. SPAR Group had a positive return on equity of 4.21% and a negative net margin of 1.03%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “SPAR Group (SGRP) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.82” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/spar-group-sgrp-hits-new-1-year-low-at-0-82.html.

About SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP)

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company's syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clients' products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors.

See Also: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.