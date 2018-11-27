SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Lowered by Capital Wealth Management LLC

Capital Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,285 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up 6.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $7,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,694,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 320,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,899,000 after acquiring an additional 17,914 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 235,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,890,000 after acquiring an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Trust CO lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 84,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock opened at $267.50 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $252.92 and a twelve month high of $293.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 24th were paid a $1.3226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 21st. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Stake Lowered by Capital Wealth Management LLC” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/spdr-sp-500-etf-trust-spy-stake-lowered-by-capital-wealth-management-llc.html.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.